Australia receive medals for 1987 Cricket World Cup win over England

Australia captain Allan Border holding the trophy after his side beat England in the 1987 World Cup final

Australia's 1987 World Cup-winning team have been given medals for their success nearly 30 years on.

Allan Border's team beat England by seven runs in November 1987 at Eden Gardens in India to claim the trophy.

But no medals were awarded at the time as, until 2003, host nations staged the World Cup rather than the International Cricket Council.

Other teams - including women's winners - who won the tournament and did not get medals will also receive them.

Fourteen players and three support staff from the Australia team received their medals during their country's one-day international win over Pakistan in Sydney on Sunday.

"It's terrific to get together again as a group, relive those days and have a laugh but also realise what it was we achieved in becoming the first Australia side to win the World Cup," said Border.

Meanwhile, former batsmen David Boon and Matthew Hayden, along with all-rounder Betty Wilson, have been inducted into the Australian cricket hall of fame.