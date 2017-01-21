Big Bash League: Semi-final line-ups decided for men & women

Ben Dwarshuis and Sean Abbott saw Sydney Sixers to a three-wicket victory

Sydney Sixers earned the final place in the Big Bash League last four, beating Melbourne Stars by three wickets in the final game of the regular season.

The Sixers will take on Brisbane Heat in the semi-finals, with the Stars visiting group winners Perth Scorchers.

In the Women's Big Bash League, England captain Heather Knight led Hobart Hurricanes into the semis where they will face group winners Sydney Sixers.

Perth Scorchers will meet Brisbane Heat with England players in both squads.

BBL & WBBL semi-final line-up Date Game Venue Tue 24 Jan, 03:40 GMT WBBL: Scorchers v Heat Waca, Perth Tue 24 Jan, 08:40 GMT BBL: Scorchers v Stars Waca, Perth Wed 25 Jan, 03:40 GMT WBBL: Sixers v Hurricanes Gabba, Brisbane Wed 25 Jan, 08:40 GMT BBL: Heat v Sixers Gabba, Brisbane

Bresnan and Pietersen will lock horns again in the first BBL semi-final

An England 2010 reunion in BBL last four?

With England's limited-overs side on tour in India, English interest in the men's semi-finals will rest with five players who have all been discarded from the national one-day set-up at various points.

In the first semi-final, Tim Bresnan and Ian Bell will be on home turf in Perth after helping the Scorchers finish top of the pile, and will line up against a Stars side featuring Kevin Pietersen and Luke Wright.

Meanwhile, in the second semi in Brisbane, Michael Lumb - who has played for the Sixers in each of the BBL's six seasons, and won the Champions League Twenty20 with them in 2012 - will be the sole England player on view.

Lumb, Pietersen, Wright and Bresnan were all in the England side which won the ICC World Twenty20 final against Australia in 2010 - but none has played for England in T20 cricket since 2014.

Knight (centre) has led the unfancied Hurricanes to the semi-finals for the second successive year

England quintet in WBBL semi-finals

The Scorchers, who had already qualified for the WBBL last four, will have England pace bowlers Katherine Brunt and Anya Shrubsole leading their attack against a Heat side who recently added opener Lauren Winfield as an injury replacement while she was on holiday in Australia - and needed a super over to beat Adelaide Strikers on Saturday to book their place.

Sixers wicketkeeper Amy Jones will be the fifth England player involved in the semi-finals, in a side also containing Ireland all-rounder Kim Garth.

They will face a Hurricanes outfit skippered by Knight, who top scored with 35 from 26 balls as they pipped Melbourne Stars - including her England team-mate Natalie Sciver - with a four-wicket win in a winner-takes-all match to decide fourth place on Saturday.

However, Sydney Thunder - who won both the men's and inaugural women's events last year - failed to reach the semi-finals in either competition this time around, finishing bottom of the men's table and sixth in the women's.