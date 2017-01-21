Jonny Bairstow replaces Alex Hales for T20 series in India
- From the section Cricket
Jonny Bairstow will replace injured opening batsman Alex Hales in England's Twenty20 squad to face India.
Bairstow had been due to fly home after the last of three 50-over matches against India in Kolkata on Sunday but will stay for the three T20 games.
Hales suffered a hand fracture as England went 2-0 down in the ODI series with a defeat on Thursday in Cuttack.
The T20 games between the two countries take place on 26 and 29 January, and 1 February.