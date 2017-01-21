Jonny Bairstow replaces Alex Hales for T20 series in India

Bairstow was part of the Test sqaud beaten 4-0 by India

Jonny Bairstow will replace injured opening batsman Alex Hales in England's Twenty20 squad to face India.

Bairstow had been due to fly home after the last of three 50-over matches against India in Kolkata on Sunday but will stay for the three T20 games.

Hales suffered a hand fracture as England went 2-0 down in the ODI series with a defeat on Thursday in Cuttack.

The T20 games between the two countries take place on 26 and 29 January, and 1 February.