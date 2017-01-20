Ireland beat Scotland to reach Desert T20 Challenge final

Paul Stirling
Paul Stirling helped Ireland to the final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium
Desert T20 Challenge semi-final, Dubai:
Ireland 211/6 (20 overs): Wilson 65 not out, Stirling 60
Scotland 134-3 (15.1/20 overs): Coetzer 40, Cross 35
Ireland won by 98 runs
Ireland set up a Desert T20 Challenge final against Afghanistan on Friday with a comfortable win over Scotland in Dubai earlier in the day.

Gary Wilson top scored for Ireland with 65 not out while Paul Stirling ran in 60 as they set the Scots a target of 212 to win.

Scotland, though, fell well short despite the efforts of Kyle Coetzer and Matthew Cross.

Afghanistan won their semi-final against Oman by eight wickets.

