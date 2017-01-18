AB de Villiers: South Africa batsman out of England Test series

De Villiers last played for South Africa in June 2016

South Africa batsman AB de Villiers has ruled himself out of the four-match Test series with England this summer.

De Villiers has not played since June 2016 because of an elbow injury but is expected to return for Saturday's Twenty20 match against Sri Lanka.

However, the 32-year-old says he will not return to the Test game until later in the year as he continues to "prioritise what I want to achieve".

"I needed a bit of time away from the game, and I need some more," he said.

"I'm just not ready yet. Playing three formats all of a sudden felt like the world was on top of my shoulders.

"There is a lot of cricket, but my priorities have changed."

England play three one-day games, three Twenty20s and four Tests against South Africa between May and August.

De Villiers - who will continue to be available for the one-day side he captains - had already ruled himself out of South Africa's Test series with New Zealand in March.

He added: "It's not an easy decision. I've played for 12 odd years now. Family has changed, my roles have changed. A lot of things have played a role but I would like to think it's not the end.

"I'm hoping to be back playing Test cricket in preparation for the series against India (in November), followed by Australia (in February 2018).

"I'm not committing to it, but that's the plan."