Desert T20 Challenge: Scotland beat the Netherlands in second game

Josh Davey's four for 34 helped slow down the Netherlands

Desert T20 Challenge, Abu Dhabi: Scotland 148-7 (20 overs): Berrington 38, Wallace 21 The Netherlands 141 (19.2 overs): Rippon 42, Cooper 24 Scotland won by seven runs Scorecard (external)

Scotland beat the Netherlands by seven runs to claim their second Desert T20 Challenge victory in Abu Dhabi.

Josh Davey took four wickets as the Scots prevented the Dutch reaching their target of 149.

Davey ended a 53-run opening partnership between Ben Cooper and Michael Rippon and Con de Lange's two for 17 also proved crucial.

Earlier, all-rounder Richie Berrington top-scored for Grant Bradburn's side with 38 runs as they reached 148-7.

The Scots beat opening Group B opponents Hong Kong on Saturday and the top two from the two four-team sections will progress to the semi-finals.

In Group A, Ireland recovered from an opening loss to Afghanistan by beating Namibia.