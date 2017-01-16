Big Bash: Melbourne Renegades' Peter Nevill hit by bat

Nevill has played 17 Tests for Australia

Melbourne Renegades wicketkeeper Peter Nevill sustained a suspected fractured jaw after he was hit in the face by a cricket bat during his side's Big Bash win against Adelaide Strikers.

Nevill was looking the other way when he was hit in the 17th over of the Strikers' run chase, and the Australia international was taken to hospital for X-rays.

The bat slipped out of Brad Hodge's hands, flew into the air and the handle caught Nevill on the cheekbone as he stood behind the stumps.

The 31-year-old could not continue with the game and left the Adelaide Oval pitch with a visibly swollen face.

Marcus Harris top-scored with 85 as the Renegades scored 171, while the Strikers fell short six runs short in their 20 overs.

