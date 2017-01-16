Monty Panesar to help Australia before tour of India

Monty Panesar has taken 167 wickets in 50 Tests for England

Former England spinner Monty Panesar is to work with the Australia team before their Test series in India.

The 34-year-old has been playing grade cricket for Sydney side Campbelltown.

Panesar toured India on three occasions and took 17 wickets when England won 2-1 in 2012, their first series victory there for 27 years.

The left-armer will advise Australia's batsmen and slow bowlers before they depart for the four-Test series, which begins on 23 February.

Panesar's stint in Australia is part of a bid to return to his best on the field amid mental health problems.

In May 2016 he spoke to the BBC about feelings of anxiety and paranoia that stemmed from a loss of confidence and self-esteem.

He spent last summer with Northamptonshire but is currently without a county for 2017, although he may train with Northants on his return from Australia.

Before leaving England to head down under, he travelled daily from Luton to Wimbledon to work with a fitness trainer and turned down television offers, with some reports linking him to ITV show I'm A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here.

Panesar has taken 167 wickets in 50 Tests for England, the last of which came at Melbourne on the 2013-14 Ashes tour.