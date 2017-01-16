Mushfiqur Rahim: Bangladesh captain hit by bouncer and taken to hospital

Mushfiqur Rahim is "fine", according to team-mate Tamim Iqbal

Bangladesh captain Mushfiqur Rahim was taken to hospital after being struck on the head by a bouncer during the final day of the first Test against New Zealand in Wellington.

Mushfiqur, 28, had scored 13 in the second innings when he was hit on the helmet by a Tim Southee delivery.

Batsman Tamim Iqbal told reporters his team-mate was "fine" and had been taken away by ambulance "as a precaution".

Mushfiqur scored 159 in the tourists' first innings at the Basin Reserve.

They were 114-5, with a lead of 170 over the Black Caps, when the incident happened.