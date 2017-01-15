India v England: Virat Kohli thought Eoin Morgan's side would 'panic'

Virat Kohli made his 27th ODI century to guide India to victory of England in Pune

India captain Virat Kohli says he thought England would "panic" during his side's chase of 351 to win the first one-day international in Pune.

India had slipped to 63-4 but were put on the way to the joint-fourth-highest chase in ODI history by centuries from Kohli and Kedar Jadhav.

"The moment he came to the crease, Jadhav started hitting the ball really well," said Kohli.

"I said, 'if we get to 150 here, they will press the panic button - watch'."

For Kohli, 122 from 105 balls was his 17th century in the second innings of an ODI and the extension of a remarkable record in run chases.

The 28-year-old averages 90.90 when batting second in India victories and averages 95.66 overall since the beginning of 2016.

England captain Eoin Morgan admitted that stopping Kohli is a difficult task.

"We nearly had him caught at third man bowling a little wider," Morgan told BBC Sport. "That might have worked on a different ground and we will look at different options for the next two games."

Though England posted 350, their highest score against India and ninth best of all-time, Irishman Morgan said his side could have made even more.

"We didn't play out of or skins and still managed to post 350, that was an indication of good the wicket was and how small the ground is," he said.

"If guys go on, which we would do normally, we would have posted a bigger score."

Morgan also suggested that his bowlers must learn from the defeat for the final two matches of the series, the first of which is in Cuttack on Thursday.

"Cuttack is a bigger ground and an easier pitch to bowl on," he said.

"Here we took four early wickets, which was an incredible effort. From there, we need to be more disciplined in what we can do and stick to our guns a little longer."