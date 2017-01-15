Pakistan beat Australia by six wickets to level ODI series

Pakistan paceman Junaid Khan removed both openers with the score on 40

Second ODI (Melbourne) Australia 220 (48.2 overs) Smith 60, Amir 3-47 Pakistan 221-4 (47.4 overs) Hafeez 72,Malik 42 not out, Starc 2-45 Pakistan won by six wickets Scorecard

Pakistan beat Australia by six wickets in the second one-day international in Melbourne to level the series.

After home captain Steve Smith won the toss and chose to bat, Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir took 3-47 to restrict Australia to 220 all out.

Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez scored 72 and Shoaib Malik posted 42 not out as the visitors passed the target with 2.2 overs to spare.

It was their first one-day victory on Australian soil for 12 years.

The third ODI in the five-match series is in Perth on Thursday.