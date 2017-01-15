India v England: Virat Kohli and Kedar Jadhav lead stunning chase

Virat Kohli averages 95.66 in ODIs since the beginning of 2016

First one-day international, Pune England 350-7 (50 overs): Stokes 62 (40), Root 78 (95), Roy 73 (61) India 356-7 (48.1 overs): Kohli 122 (105), Jadhav 120 (76) India win by three wickets Scorecard

England made their highest losing score in a one-day international as a Virat Kohli masterclass helped India to a stunning three-wicket win in Pune.

Chasing 351, India were reduced to 63-4 before Kohli, who made 122, and Kedar Jadhav (120) shared 200.

India completed the joint-third best chase of all time in 48.1 overs.

Ben Stokes earlier struck a 40-ball 62 as England took 105 from their final eight overs, but they still went behind in the three-match series.

It is a demoralising result, coming after a 4-0 defeat in the Test series, and extends England's dismal record in India to only three wins in 24 ODIs.

Though England racked up their highest score against India, they could arguably have had even more - Jason Roy and Joe Root failed to make really big scores after good starts - and were taught a lesson by chasing specialist Kohli, who somehow overshadowed Jadhav's 64-ball century.

King Kohli does it again

Kohli is peerless in the history of ODIs when it comes to run chases. His 17th second-innings ton matches the record of Sachin Tendulkar, in 136 fewer knocks, while his average when India successfully pursue a score is 90.90.

This, though, in his first match since being appointed one-day captain, was perhaps his greatest effort, guiding India to their joint-second-highest chase.

When England's pace bowlers ran through the top order, he looked to be playing a lone hand, with effortless drives on both sides of the wicket and breathless running.

Later, in the company of Jadhav, he found ways to hit some extraordinary sixes over the leg side, the fourth of his five maximums overall bringing up his 27th ODI century.

The biggest surprise was that he did not complete the job, miscuing a Stokes slower ball to David Willey at cover and sending a raucous and partisan Pune silent.

Jadhav just the man

Kedar Jadhav made his second century in his 13th ODI

For all of Kohli's brilliance, this game would not have been won without the efforts of Jadhav, a 31-year-old playing only his 13th ODI, on his home ground.

The right-hander's counter-attacking reversed the momentum and he actually contributed 102 of the 200 runs he shared with the skipper for the fifth wicket.

They rendered the England attack impotent, only Chris Woakes went for an economy rate of under 6.7 an over, with Adil Rashid and Stokes particularly wayward.

Favouring the leg side, Jadav's hundred was the sixth fastest by an India batsman in ODIs, but after Kohli fell he struggled with cramp and pulled Jake Ball to deep square leg.

However, a nerveless Hardik Pandya made an unbeaten 40 and Ravichandran Ashwin's six off Moeen Ali sealed the first chase in excess of 350 to be completed inside 49 overs.

'England have got to set their targets higher'

Simon Hughes on Test Match Special

"We have just seen the definition of intimidatory batting, the way the batters from both sides demolished the attacks.

"350 should be enough but I've always worried about England's bowling in one-day cricket unless the ball does something. Adil Rashid lacks confidence under pressure. Chris Woakes bowled a superb opening spell but it was almost a licence to print runs on this pitch.

"England have got to set their targets higher - they've got to get to 370, 380 to feel confident of winning."

The stats

India pulled off the joint-third-highest run chase of all time, their joint second best and the largest by anyone against England.

This is the fastest successful chase of a total of more than 350 in ODI history. No score in excess of 350 has ever been chased inside 49 overs.

Since the beginning of 2016, Virat Kohli has played 11 ODI innings, scoring four hundreds and four half-centuries, averaging 95.66 with a strike-rate of 102.01.

Ben Stokes' 33-ball fifty beat the 35-ball efforts of Andrew Flintoff and Owais Shah to become the fastest by an England batsman against India.

The 105 added by England in the final eight overs of the innings is their second highest in an away ODI.

Joe Root has passed 50 in six of his past eight ODI innings and has made nine 50-plus scores in his past 15 innings.

Chastened England given a lesson

Ben Stokes struck the fastest half-century by an England batsman in an ODI against India

On a brilliant batting surface surrounded by short boundaries, England should have been ahead of their 244-5 when Root fell in the 42nd over.

Roy in particular wasted the opportunity of a big score when he ran past the left-arm spin of the excellent Ravindra Jadeja to be stumped for 73, while Root holed out for a relatively pedestrian 95-ball 78 as he looked to accelerate.

It was left to Stokes to propel England with some wonderful hitting, helped by some woeful India death bowling that was littered with full-tosses.

He struck five sixes - two over long-on, two over long-off and one extraordinary ramp over third man off a pacey Umesh Yadav beamer.

The left-hander's 33-ball half-century was the fastest by an England batsman against India and, overall, he took 50 runs from the last 23 balls he faced.

Even after the late onslaught, and the four early wickets, India showed that it still was not enough.

'They will press the panic button' - what they said

India captain Virat Kohli: "This one is going to take a while to sink in, conceding 350 runs and being 63-4.

"What a special innings from Jadhav, and Hardik finishing really well at the end with Ashwin. That's a very special win for us.

"The moment he came to the crease, Jadhav started hitting the ball really well and I said, 'if we get to 150 here, they will press the panic button - watch'.

"It was a very, very special partnership that I'll remember for a long time."

England captain Eoin Morgan: "We had the runs on the board. We wanted to bowl first to see what a good score was. You post 350 and you think you're in the game, especially after taking four early wickets, but credit to Virat and Kedar - they didn't give us a chance.

"We didn't play at out best today, we thought we were in the game for most of it so all is not lost.

"The batters did well but we had a tricky period between 35 and 40 overs after we lost Buttler's wicket, but Stokes did well to come in and get us in to the game. Ideally we would have upped the momentum a little earlier."