South Africa v Sri Lanka: Proteas seal 3-0 Test series whitewash

Sri Lanka lost 16 wickets in 59.3 overs on day three at the Wanderers

Third Test, Wanderers, Johannesburg (day three): South Africa 423: Duminy 155, Amla 134, Pradeep 4-78, Kumara 4-107 Sri Lanka 131 & 177: Karunaratne 50, Parnell 4-51 South Africa won by an innings and 118 runs Scorecard

South Africa wrapped up a 3-0 Test series whitewash after thrashing Sri Lanka by an innings and 118 runs.

The tourists began day three on 80-4 in reply to the Proteas' 423, which had been anchored by centuries from JP Duminy (155) and Hashim Amla (134).

But Sri Lanka were skittled for 131 before lunch and asked to follow on.

They fared little better second time around in Johannesburg, only opener Dimuth Karunaratne (50) providing any resistance as they crumbled for 177.

Visiting skipper Angelo Mathews, dismissed twice for 19 and 10 in Johannesburg on Saturday, admitted his side had struggled in South African conditions.

With the Wanderers ground traditionally assisting seam bowlers with pace and bounce, a four-strong pace attack of Wayne Parnell (4-51), Vernon Philander, Kagiso Rabada and debutant Duanne Olivier did the damage - with the Proteas only needing to bowl one over of spin in the entire match.

"I have been part of many defeats, but as a captain it is certainly the worst defeat," said Mathews.

"We did our best by preparing pitches in Sri Lanka with lots of grass but unfortunately we couldn't handle it.

"Teams come to the subcontinent and struggle. We beat Australia 3-0 but we need to find a way to win overseas as well."

South Africa, having lost the number one Test ranking spot after their home defeat by England almost exactly a year ago, are now firmly in third place after this success, combined with Pakistan's 3-0 loss in Australia which has seen them drop to fifth.

Proteas captain Faf du Plessis said: "We want to get back to number one, although it could take a bit of time with the number of games India are playing there."

South Africa now meet Sri Lanka in three Twenty20 matches, beginning at Centurion on 20 January, and five one-day internationals.