Scotland open Desert T20 Challenge with win over Hong Kong

Richie Berrington
Berrington reached 60 not out in 39 balls
Desert T20 Challenge: Hong Kong v Scotland
Scotland: 189-3 MacLeod 60, Berrington 60 not out
Hong Kong: 165-6 Wasif, 40, Khan 42 not out
Scorecard (external)

Scotland opened the inaugural Desert T20 Challenge with a 24-run victory over Hong Kong in Abu Dhabi.

Calum MacLeod and Richie Berrington both scored 60, with the latter not out, as the Scots reached 189-3.

Hong Kong rallied from 50-4 to reach 165-6, with Ehsan Khan top-scoring on 42 not out.

Scotland will meet the Netherlands and Oman in Group B next week with the top two from two four-team sections progressing to the semi-finals.

Ireland take on Afghanistan in Group A later on Saturday.

