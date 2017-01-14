India v England: Beating India is not impossible - Morgan

Eoin Morgan led England to the final of the World Twenty20 in similar conditions less than a year ago

England captain Eoin Morgan says their experience at the 2016 World Twenty20 is a "great confidence booster" for the upcoming one-day series in India.

The hosts have won 12 of their last 14 home ODI series' but Morgan says England remain "very optimistic" they can compete on Indian pitches.

Morgan led England to the final of the World T20 in similar conditions.

"The challenge of winning in India is huge but not impossible," he said ahead of Sunday's first ODI (08:00 GMT).

"There's a fine balance between playing positive cricket and playing smart cricket and we don't want to fall short.

"We want to fall on the brave side of things as we have done in the last couple of years."

The tourists were were beaten 4-0 in the recent Test series.

The batting line-up for Sunday's ODI in Pune is expected to include Alex Hales, Jason Roy, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Morgan and Jos Buttler.

'Root's integral to the team's success'

Joe Root and his partner Carrie have celebrated the birth of a baby boy

Root has joined up with the squad in India having missed the two warm-up matches to be present at the birth of his first child.

Morgan has already declared that the new father will play in the first game, saying he looks in good enough form, despite a lack of preparation.

"Joe could be out for three or four months and it wouldn't bother me throwing him back into the side," said the captain.

"He has been an integral part of our success over the last couple of years and to have him back so soon after the great news that he has become a father, I think is great news for the team."

'England are quite fearless'

Virat Kohli played with a security dog during practice in Pune on Saturday

New India ODI captain Virat Kohli, who took over from MS Dhoni after resigning his captaincy, believes that England's commitment to attack could be their downfall.

In his first pre-match news conference, he suggested the visitors may have accelerated their tactics too much to have sustainable success.

"They seem to be quite fearless, which is always a good thing in the shorter format of the game, but I've always felt that to be a consistent performer in the ODI format, you need to understand strike rotation as well," he said.

"We already have plans in place in terms of how we counter what they're going to come up with."

England in India