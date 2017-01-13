Lydia Greenway: Kent name ex-England batter as player-coach of women's side

Lydia Greenway
Lydia Greenway helped England win the World Cup and World Two in 2009

Former England batter Lydia Greenway has been appointed as the new player-coach of the Kent women's side, who won a domestic double in 2016.

The 31-year-old left-hander retired from international duty last summer after 225 appearances over 13 years.

"I'm delighted to take on the new role as I make the transition from player to coach," Greenway, 31, said.

"We will be working hard to defend the double in 2017 as the competition gets tougher every year."

