Lydia Greenway: Kent name ex-England batter as player-coach of women's side

Lydia Greenway helped England win the World Cup and World Two in 2009

Former England batter Lydia Greenway has been appointed as the new player-coach of the Kent women's side, who won a domestic double in 2016.

The 31-year-old left-hander retired from international duty last summer after 225 appearances over 13 years.

"I'm delighted to take on the new role as I make the transition from player to coach," Greenway, 31, said.

"We will be working hard to defend the double in 2017 as the competition gets tougher every year."