Ben Stokes: England all-rounder puts himself forward for the IPL

Stokes averages 13.27 with the bat in T20 internationals

England all-rounder Ben Stokes has put himself forward for the lucrative Indian Premier League.

The 25-year-old will now go into the IPL auction on 4 February.

The Twenty20 tournament runs from 5 April to 21 May, but Stokes is likely to be involved in England's one-day series against Ireland on 5 May.

"It's a good opportunity to go away and experience different competitions," said Stokes, who has played 18 T20 internationals.

England begin a one-day series against India on Sunday.

Stokes' international team-mates Sam Billings and Jos Buttler are already contracted to IPL teams, while Jason Roy has put himself forward for the auction.

Alex Hales and limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan are also expected to be in the auction, although it is not yet clear how long England will allow them to play for.

After the Ireland series, England host the Champions Trophy in June, but Stokes said he would he happy to return early from the IPL for England duty.

"If they want us to come back and report for England, which is our job, then we'll come back and have no complaints," he said.

"This year's IPL is a chance for not just myself but other England guys to experience what it's like and see a different side to T20 cricket."