Shakib Al Hasan & Mushfiqur Rahim: Bangladesh break records in New Zealand
|First Test, Wellington (Basin Reserve), day two:
|Bangladesh 542-7: Shakib 217, Mushfiqur 159, Mominul 64, Tamim 56; Wagner 3-124
|New Zealand: Yet to bat
|Scorecard
Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim shared Bangladesh's highest partnership in international cricket on day two of the first Test against New Zealand.
The pair came together on 160-4 and enjoyed a fifth-wicket stand of 359, beating the 312 made by Tamim Iqbal and Imrul Kayes against Pakistan in 2015.
Shakib also passed Tamim's score of 206 from that game, a Tigers Test record.
Mushfiqur was caught behind for 159 and Shakib bowled for 217 as the tourists closed on 542-7 in Wellington.
Shakib, dropped on four on Thursday, hit 31 fours in his 276-ball innings - only the third time a Bangladesh player had made a Test double century - but did not initially realise he had beaten Tamim's record.
"I thought his score was 214 but when I ran that single and saw Tamim was clapping, I thought OK - the highest," he said.
Shakib and Mushfiqur's partnership was also the fourth highest fifth-wicket stand by anyone in Test history, the fourth highest for any wicket against the Kiwis, and the third highest in the Basin Reserve's 87 years as a Test venue.
Bangladesh have never won a Test against New Zealand, after three draws and eight losses in their previous 11 matches - having beaten England for the first time in October.
This game is the first of a two-Test series.