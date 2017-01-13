Shakib Al Hasan & Mushfiqur Rahim: Bangladesh break records in New Zealand

Shakib Al Hasan is Bangladesh's second highest scorer in Tests with 3,146 runs, with team-mate Tamim Iqbal on 3,405

First Test, Wellington (Basin Reserve), day two: Bangladesh 542-7: Shakib 217, Mushfiqur 159, Mominul 64, Tamim 56; Wagner 3-124 New Zealand: Yet to bat Scorecard

Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim shared Bangladesh's highest partnership in international cricket on day two of the first Test against New Zealand.

The pair came together on 160-4 and enjoyed a fifth-wicket stand of 359, beating the 312 made by Tamim Iqbal and Imrul Kayes against Pakistan in 2015.

Shakib also passed Tamim's score of 206 from that game, a Tigers Test record.

Mushfiqur was caught behind for 159 and Shakib bowled for 217 as the tourists closed on 542-7 in Wellington.

Shakib, dropped on four on Thursday, hit 31 fours in his 276-ball innings - only the third time a Bangladesh player had made a Test double century - but did not initially realise he had beaten Tamim's record.

"I thought his score was 214 but when I ran that single and saw Tamim was clapping, I thought OK - the highest," he said.

Shakib and Mushfiqur's partnership was also the fourth highest fifth-wicket stand by anyone in Test history, the fourth highest for any wicket against the Kiwis, and the third highest in the Basin Reserve's 87 years as a Test venue.

Bangladesh have never won a Test against New Zealand, after three draws and eight losses in their previous 11 matches - having beaten England for the first time in October.

This game is the first of a two-Test series.