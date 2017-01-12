Big Bash: Broad finishes off record win for Hobart Hurricanes
|Big Bash League
|Melbourne Renegades 222-4 Finch 63, Cooper 53no
|Hobart Hurricanes 223-8 McDermott 114, Bailey 59, Narine 3-27
|Hobart Hurricanes won by two wickets
|Full scorecard
England's Stuart Broad hit the winning runs for Hobart Hurricanes as they beat Melbourne Renegades with the highest score in Big Bash history.
The Renegades had posted 222-4 in Australia's Twenty20 competition but their rivals chased it down with 223-8.
Ben McDermott, 22, set up the victory with 114 from 52 balls for Hobart.
Needing 16 off the last over to win, Broad hit 11 from four balls - including two fours before a single off the last ball in a dramatic finish.
Victory boosts the Hurricanes' chances of reaching the semi-finals. They move up to fifth in the standings, with the top four progressing.