Big Bash: Broad finishes off record win for Hobart Hurricanes

Broad (right) celebrates following a dramatic win for Hobart Hurricanes

Big Bash League Melbourne Renegades 222-4 Finch 63, Cooper 53no Hobart Hurricanes 223-8 McDermott 114, Bailey 59, Narine 3-27 Hobart Hurricanes won by two wickets Full scorecard

England's Stuart Broad hit the winning runs for Hobart Hurricanes as they beat Melbourne Renegades with the highest score in Big Bash history.

The Renegades had posted 222-4 in Australia's Twenty20 competition but their rivals chased it down with 223-8.

Ben McDermott, 22, set up the victory with 114 from 52 balls for Hobart.

Needing 16 off the last over to win, Broad hit 11 from four balls - including two fours before a single off the last ball in a dramatic finish.

Victory boosts the Hurricanes' chances of reaching the semi-finals. They move up to fifth in the standings, with the top four progressing.