Alastair Cook: England captain to meet Andrew Strauss on Friday

Alastair Cook is England's highest runscorer in Test cricket

England captain Alastair Cook will meet director of cricket Andrew Strauss on Friday, but no decision on his role as skipper is expected to be made.

The 32-year-old admitted to having "questions" over his position during the 4-0 series defeat in India.

Cook and Strauss regularly meet to review each series that England play.

With England not due to play a Test until July, Cook will be given time, with no decision likely before the end of the limited-overs series in India.

The white-ball teams, led by Eoin Morgan, play three one-day internationals and three Twenty20s, the last of which is on 1 February.

With the majority of England's management, including coach Trevor Bayliss, currently in India, some staff met via video-link on Monday.

Cook, who was appointed in 2012 and has captained in an England record 59 Tests, is thought to have already spoken informally to Strauss and indicated that he would like more time to come to a decision.

The opening batsman was sacked as one-day captain in 2015, but is unlikely to face a similar situation if he wishes to remain as Test skipper.

Speculation over how long he might remain as leader first arose before the tour of India, when Cook said he was looking forward to a time when he was no longer captain.

Though England gained a creditable draw in the first Test, their performances deteriorated.

In the fourth Test they became only the third side to lose by an innings after making 400 or more batting first, a result that sealed a series defeat and after which Cook said he thought vice-captain Joe Root was "ready" to lead.

The fifth Test saw the tourists again beaten by an innings after hitting 477 batting first, this time with India piling on 759-7, their highest Test total and the largest made by any side against England.

In the aftermath, former England batsman Geoffrey Boycott called on Cook to step aside, while ex-captain Michael Vaughan said he expected the opener to stand down.

However, he has been publically backed by Bayliss and many members of his squad, most recently opening batsman Haseeb Hameed.

If Cook resigns then Root, 26, is expected to take over.