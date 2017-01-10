Haseeb Hameed: England players will back Alastair Cook's captaincy decision

Media playback is not supported on this device England players backing Cook - Hameed

Haseeb Hameed says the England players will support whatever decision Alastair Cook makes, as he considers whether to continue as captain.

Cook, 32, will reportedly meet England director of cricket Andrew Strauss this week to discuss his position.

Hameed, 19, opened alongside Cook during the Test tour of India before he had to return home with a broken hand.

"Everyone in the changing room backs him and will back whatever decision he makes," said Hameed.

"If he feels he is the right man to take English cricket forward, he will have everyone's support."

Cook 'a great leader for England'

Hameed became Alastair Cook's 10th England Test opening partner since Andrew Strauss's retirement in 2012

England suffered a 4-0 series defeat in India last month and after the final Test former opener Geoffrey Boycott called for Cook to step down as skipper, while ex-captain Michael Vaughan said Cook is "very close" to quitting.

Left-hander Cook, who is England's all-time leading Test run scorer, said he needs to "go home and do some thinking" over his future, with vice-captain Joe Root tipped to take over.

Hameed, who has been nominated as young player of the year at the British Ethnic Diversity Sports Awards (Bedsa), told BBC Sport: "It is pretty evident to see what Cook has done for English cricket. He has been an unbelievable performer and has been a great leader for England.

"If he feels someone else is better equipped to do that job, everyone will respect that decision because everything he has done has been for the betterment of English cricket."

'A call of destiny'

I have learnt a hell of a lot in the last couple of months Haseeb Hameed England opener

Hameed became only the second teenager to play for England since 1949 when selected for the opening Test against India in Rajkot. In the second innings, he fell just 18 runs short of making a century on debut.

He made 59 not out batting with a broken hand in the third Test but was forced to return home early from the tour to have surgery.

His replacement, Keaton Jennings, who became Cook's 11th opening partner since Strauss's retirement in 2012, then made 112 on debut.

"It was good to see Keaton go out there and play," said Hameed. "It shows the confidence in the county system and it is great for English cricket to have two relatively young guys go out there on their debut tours and do well.

"I really enjoyed playing against the number one side in the world in their conditions. It was always going to be a challenge for all of us, but for me to have got the exposure and the experience under my belt, it will do me a lot of good and I have learnt a hell of a lot in the last couple of months.

"Making my debut for England in India in my dad's home state of Gujarat, the way things aligned was definitely a call of destiny."

'Giles will always be in a high place'

Hameed scored 1,129 runs at an average of 52 in County Championship Division One last summer for Lancashire

Last month, Lancashire head coach Ashley Giles left the county to rejoin Warwickshire as sport director.

In his two years as boss, Giles led Lancashire to promotion into County Championship Division One and a maiden T20 Blast title in 2015.

Hameed said: "He left for family reasons so you can't really knock him for that. It is important we make sure we move on.

"Giles gave me my first-class debut at 18 and stuck with me. He was great like that, any coach who gives you your first opportunity will always be in a high place for you.

"He is someone I respect and I am sure he will go well at Warwickshire."

'A massive honour to be nominated'

Hameed's achievements in the last year have seen him nominated for the Bedsa award, organised by Sporting Equals. England team-mate Moeen Ali won the sportsman of the year award at the inaugural event in 2015.

This year, double Rio Olympic champion Sir Mo Farah and silver medallist Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill have been nominated, as well as Brighton manager Chris Hughton and hockey gold medallist Sam Quek.

Hameed said: "The fact you get recognised for what you do is a great feeling. It is a massive honour."

Full list of categories and nominations for the 2017 Bedsa awards:

Sportsman of the year:

Sir Mo Farah (athletics)

Mohamed Sbihi (rowing)

Maro Itoje (rugby union)

Lutalo Muhammad (taekwando)

Sportswoman of the year:

Nicola Adams (boxing)

Kadeena Cox (Para-cycling and athletics)

Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill (athletics)

Sam Quek (hockey)

Coach of the year:

Chris Hughton (football)

Ottis Gibson (cricket)

Sunil Birdy (boccia)

Young sportsperson of the year

Haseeb Hameed (cricket)

Harleen Kaur (WMKF Kick Boxing)

Alice Tai (Para-swimming)

Inspirational performance of the year:

Kadeena Cox (Para-cycling and athletics)

Ruqsana Begum (Muay Thai kick boxing)

Azeem Rafiq (cricket)