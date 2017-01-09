BBC Sport - Eoin Morgan: England one-day captain has 'no regrets' for missing Bangladesh tour
No regrets for missing Bangladesh tour - Morgan
- From the section Cricket
England one-day captain Eoin Morgan has "no regrets" over his decision to miss the Bangladesh series over security concerns, as he rejoins the team for their one-dy international and Twenty20 matches against hosts India.
LISTEN MORE: Top 10 cricketing moments of 2016
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired