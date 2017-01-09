Marchant de Lange: Glamorgan in talks to sign fast bowler on Kolpak deal

Marchant de Lange took 7-81 on his Test debut for South Africa against Sri Lanka in Durban in December 2011

Glamorgan are in talks to sign South Africa fast bowler Marchant de Lange.

The 26-year-old could be the next South African to sign a Kolpak deal after David Wiese joined Sussex on Monday.

De Lange has played two Tests, four one-day internationals and six Twenty20 games for the Proteas after making his debut in 2011, and played his last international match in 2015.

South Africa also lost Kyle Abbott and Rilee Rossouw last week, after the pair joined Hampshire as Kolpak players.

Subject to a visa, De Lange would join fellow South Africans Colin Ingram and captain Jacques Rudolph at Glamorgan.

Ingram is preparing for his third summer as a Kolpak player in Wales, while Rudolph is currently Glamorgan's one permitted overseas player.

What is a Kolpak contract?

Kolpak contracts are named after Slovak handball player Marius Kolpak, who won a landmark case at the European Court of Justice in 2003.

It allows sportsmen from countries that have associate trade agreements with the European Union, including South Africa, the same right to free movement as EU citizens without being classed as 'foreigners'.

In cricket, such contracts render the player ineligible to represent their country at international level.