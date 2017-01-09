BBC Sport - Ashley Giles: Former England spinner returns to Warwickshire in new management role

Giles swaps Bears tracksuit for suit

Former England spinner Ashley Giles has returned to Warwickshire as sport director, admitting he will spend the majority of his time in a suit rather than a tracksuit.

Giles, previously director of cricket at Edgbaston, he will oversee both the men's and women's teams, as well as the club's academy, in his new role.

The 43-year-old has rejoined the county after two years as Lancashire's cricket director and head coach, in order to be closer to his family.

New first-team coach Jim Troughton will report to Giles, who left Warwickshire in 2012 to become England's one-day coach following the Bears' seventh County Championship triumph.

