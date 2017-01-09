Former England spinner Ashley Giles has returned to Warwickshire as sport director, admitting he will spend the majority of his time in a suit rather than a tracksuit.

Giles, previously director of cricket at Edgbaston, he will oversee both the men's and women's teams, as well as the club's academy, in his new role.

The 43-year-old has rejoined the county after two years as Lancashire's cricket director and head coach, in order to be closer to his family.

New first-team coach Jim Troughton will report to Giles, who left Warwickshire in 2012 to become England's one-day coach following the Bears' seventh County Championship triumph.