David Wiese: Sussex sign South Africa all-rounder on Kolpak deal

David Wiese (right) celebrates one of his six wickets in four T20 matches for Sussex last season

David Wiese has become the third South Africa player in a week to walk away from international cricket after signing a three-year deal with Sussex.

All-rounder Wiese, who has played six one-dayers and 20 T20 internationals, had two stints with the county last season as an overseas player.

The 31-year-old is Sussex's second Kolpak signing ahead of the 2017 season following compatriot Stiaan van Zyl.

Kyle Abbott and Rilee Roussouw last week agreed deals with Hampshire.

Wiese has not played international cricket since March last year, but was selected for a home T20 series against Sri Lanka later this month.

Selection convenor Linda Zondi said: "He has informed us that he intends to take up a Kolpak contract and has therefore been withdrawn from the squad."

Wiese's signing is subject to approval by the England and Wales Cricket Board, but explaining his decision, he said: "Sussex is an extremely ambitious club.

"I would like to thank Cricket South Africa for giving me the opportunity of fulfilling my dream of representing my country in the sport I love."

Head coach Mark Davis believes his experience will be of massive benefit to the club.

"He is an extremely accomplished all-round cricketer who is effective in all formats and will bring great experience and skill to our group," he said.

"He will add significantly to our white-ball team with his bowling and powerful batting at the death and has already shown his potential last season in the longer format.

"His experience will be invaluable to our young developing team."

What is a Kolpak contract?

Kolpak contracts are named after Slovak handball player Marius Kolpak, who won a landmark case at the European Court of Justice in 2003.

It allows sportsmen from countries that have associate trade agreements with the European Union, including South Africa, the same right to free movement as EU citizens without being classed as 'foreigners'.

In cricket, such contracts render the player ineligible to represent their country at international level.