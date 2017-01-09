India v England: Eoin Morgan's family affected by criticism

Eoin Morgan has played 170 ODIs - 147 for England and 23 for Ireland

India v England: Limited-overs series ODIs: Pune (15 Jan), Cuttack (19 Jan), Kolkata (22 Jan) T20Is: Kanpur (26 Jan), Nagpur (29 Jan), Bangalore (1 Feb) Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website

England one-day captain Eoin Morgan says his family were affected by the criticism he received for missing the tour of Bangladesh over security fears.

The 30-year-old has returned to lead England in three one-day internationals in India, starting in Pune on Sunday.

"My way of dealing with it was to get away from things, which I did," Morgan told BBC Sport.

"My family saw a lot of it and were very offended, but that is part and parcel of being in the limelight."

Morgan and fellow batsman Alex Hales made themselves unavailable for the trip to Bangladesh in October, the first tour by an international side since 20 people were killed in a siege at a cafe in Dhaka in July.

Before confirming his decision not to travel, Morgan said he would never again take part in a tour where security concerns may affect his game.

"I don't have any regrets," the Middlesex man said on Monday. "When I made the decision I considered all consequences. I felt very comfortable with the decision."

In his absence, a side led by wicketkeeper Jos Buttler won a three-match series 2-1, with Morgan and Hales now returning as England seek a first ODI series win in India since 1984-85.

Ireland-born Morgan, though, drew optimism from England's excellent recent ODI form and their run to the final of the World Twenty20 in India last year.

"The side that we'd had over the past two years have done some very special things and they have not played ODI cricket in India together," said the left-hander.

"Beating India would be a great achievement and it's a huge challenge, but I wouldn't write us off.

"They are not unbeatable, but we will have to play very, very well in order to beat them."