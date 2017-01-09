India v England: Joe Root available for first ODI after birth of son

Joe Root has scored 3,528 runs in 78 one-day internationals

India v England: Limited-overs series ODIs: Pune (15 Jan), Cuttack (19 Jan), Kolkata (22 Jan) T20Is: Kanpur (26 Jan), Nagpur (29 Jan), Bangalore (1 Feb) Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website

England batsman Joe Root will be available for Sunday's first one-day international against India in Pune following the birth of his son.

The 26-year-old remained in the United Kingdom when the rest of the squad departed last Thursday.

His fiancee Carrie gave birth to their first child on Saturday.

The Yorkshire player will now join up with the England team this Thursday ahead of the first of three ODIs, which are followed by three Twenty20 games.

Before that first match in Pune, England will play India A in two warm-up matches at Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium on Tuesday and Thursday.