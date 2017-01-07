Kevin Pietersen: Melbourne Stars batsman hits half-century in Australia's Big Bash

Kevin Pietersen has scored 148 runs in three innings for Melbourne Stars so far in this season's Big Bash T20 competition

Big Bash League, Melbourne (Docklands) Melbourne Stars 200-7 (20 overs): Pietersen 73, Quiney 51; Pattinson 3-44 Melbourne Renegades 154-9 (20 overs): Zampa 3-19, Beer 3-32 Melbourne Stars won by 46 runs Full scorecard

Ex-England batsman Kevin Pietersen made his second Big Bash League half-century in four days as he helped Melbourne Stars beat Melbourne Renegades.

Pietersen, 36, who was told his England career was over in February 2014, hit 73 off 46 balls in an innings that included seven fours and three sixes.

His score guided Melbourne Stars to 200-7 on their way to a 46-run victory as Melbourne Renegades only made 154-9.

Pietersen's 73 came after he made 60 against Sydney Thunder on Wednesday.

Melbourne Stars, whose squad also includes ex-England player Luke Wright, have won two of their four matches played so far and are fourth in the table out of eight teams.

They have four more games to play, with the top four sides at the end of the group phase advancing into the semi-finals.

Pietersen helped Melbourne Stars reach the final of the 2016 Big Bash, but his side lost to Sydney Thunder by three wickets.

Big Bash League table Team Played Won Tied Lost Points Net run rate Table as at 7 January, 2017 1. Brisbane Heat 5 4 0 1 8 +0.997 2. Perth Scorchers 5 3 0 2 6 +0.412 3. Sydney Sixers 5 3 0 2 6 -0.671 4. Melbourne Stars 4 2 0 2 4 +0.793 5. Melbourne Renegades 4 2 0 2 4 +0.077 6. Hobart Hurricanes 5 2 0 3 4 +0.073 7. Adelaide Strikers 5 2 0 3 4 -0.138 8. Sydney Thunder 5 1 0 4 2 -1.211