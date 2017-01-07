Kevin Pietersen: Melbourne Stars batsman hits half-century in Australia's Big Bash

Kevin Pietersen
Kevin Pietersen has scored 148 runs in three innings for Melbourne Stars so far in this season's Big Bash T20 competition
Big Bash League, Melbourne (Docklands)
Melbourne Stars 200-7 (20 overs): Pietersen 73, Quiney 51; Pattinson 3-44
Melbourne Renegades 154-9 (20 overs): Zampa 3-19, Beer 3-32
Melbourne Stars won by 46 runs
Full scorecard

Ex-England batsman Kevin Pietersen made his second Big Bash League half-century in four days as he helped Melbourne Stars beat Melbourne Renegades.

Pietersen, 36, who was told his England career was over in February 2014, hit 73 off 46 balls in an innings that included seven fours and three sixes.

His score guided Melbourne Stars to 200-7 on their way to a 46-run victory as Melbourne Renegades only made 154-9.

Pietersen's 73 came after he made 60 against Sydney Thunder on Wednesday.

Melbourne Stars, whose squad also includes ex-England player Luke Wright, have won two of their four matches played so far and are fourth in the table out of eight teams.

They have four more games to play, with the top four sides at the end of the group phase advancing into the semi-finals.

Pietersen helped Melbourne Stars reach the final of the 2016 Big Bash, but his side lost to Sydney Thunder by three wickets.

Big Bash League table
TeamPlayedWonTiedLostPointsNet run rate
Table as at 7 January, 2017
1. Brisbane Heat54018+0.997
2. Perth Scorchers53026+0.412
3. Sydney Sixers53026-0.671
4. Melbourne Stars42024+0.793
5. Melbourne Renegades42024+0.077
6. Hobart Hurricanes52034+0.073
7. Adelaide Strikers52034-0.138
8. Sydney Thunder51042-1.211

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Mens Rugby Team

Bath Saracens RFC
A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Winter Ski Training

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired