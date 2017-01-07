Australia v Pakistan: Home side complete series whitewash with third Test victory

Australia players appeal for an LBW on Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq, who was eventually out for 38.

Third Test, Sydney (day five): Australia 538-8 dec & 241-2 dec: Khawaja 79 not out, Smith 59, Warner 55 Pakistan 315 & 244: Sarfraz 72 not out, Sharjeel 40; Hazlewood 3-29, O'Keefe 3-53 Australia won by 220 runs Scorecard

Australia completed a 3-0 series whitewash over Pakistan with a 220-run victory in the third Test at Sydney.

Resuming on 55 for one, the tourists needed to bat out day five to save the Test but they lasted just 64 overs before being bowled out for 244.

Josh Hazlewood and Stephen O'Keefe took three wickets each while Sarfraz Ahmed was left stranded on 72 not out for Pakistan.

It was a 12th successive Test defeat in Australia for Misbah-ul-Haq's side.

Pakistan's 42-year-old captain said his team did not recover from the final day collapse in the second Test in Melbourne when they lost by an innings and 18 runs after scoring 443 in the first innings.

"The last day of the MCG was the biggest disappointment of the tour and we got demoralised from that,'' Misbah said. "This is how it is. Australia is not an easy place.''

Pakistan did not take 20 wickets in any Test.

"It's difficult for any Asian side to come here and take 20 wickets in a Test match. That's an art and we could not do that and that mainly cost us the series," Misbah added.

It was Australia's first series victory since February last year and a stark turnaround to a summer that began with a home series defeat by South Africa.

"You lose your first two Tests of an Australian summer and you are not in a good place,'' captain Steve Smith said. "I'm really proud of the way the guys have come in and turned it around since then.''

Next up is a five-game one-day international series between the teams, beginning on 13 January.