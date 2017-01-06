Adam Voges: Australia batsman to return to Middlesex in 2017

Adam Voges missed the end of the 2016 county season with a hamstring problem

Australia batsman Adam Voges is to return to county champions Middlesex for a fourth spell at the club.

Voges, 37, has again been signed as an overseas player, having featured for Middlesex in three of the past four seasons, including their 2016 County Championship title-winning campaign.

His contribution included an unbeaten 160 against Hampshire in May.

Voges will be available for 13 Championship matches and all eight Royal London One-Day Cup group games.

He was named captain last season but missed the final four matches because of a hamstring problem.

James Franklin, who took over as skipper, signed a new contract on Wednesday.

"Inviting Adam back was a simple decision," said Middlesex managing director Angus Fraser.

"On each of the occasions he has been with Middlesex, he has been outstanding in every way and he is just the sort of character I want playing for our club.

"In the past two seasons, selection for Australia has reduced the amount of time he has spent with us but this season we expect to see far more of him."