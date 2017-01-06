Investec to end its sponsorship of England and Wales Cricket Board

Investec's six-year relationship with English cricket will be brought to an end in September

Investment bank Investec will end its sponsorship of England's home Tests six years into a 10-year deal with the England and Wales Cricket Board.

This summer's Test series against South Africa and West Indies will be its last as title sponsors.

The deal, which was worth about £40m and saw Investec's brand attached to all home Tests, began in 2011.

Investec has opted to exercise a break clause in its contract as it wishes to explore other marketing options.

The ECB will now seek a new sponsor for Test cricket, with high-profile home series against India and Australia scheduled for 2018 and 2019.