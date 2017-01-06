Australia v Pakistan: Hosts close on series whitewash in Sydney

David Warner took his match tally to 168 runs from 122 balls on the fourth day

Third Test, Sydney (day four): Australia 538-8 dec & 241-2 dec: Khawaja 79 not out, Smith 59, Warner 55 Pakistan 315 & 55-1: Sharjeel 40 Scorecard

Australia moved closer to a Test series whitewash after setting Pakistan an unlikely victory target of 465.

Debutant Sharjeel Khan began the chase in buccaneering fashion but holed out for 40 to leave Pakistan 55-1 after day four of the final Test in Sydney.

Earlier, Josh Hazlewood took 4-55 to leave Younus Khan stranded on 175 as the tourists were bowled out for 315.

David Warner then followed up his first-innings hundred with 55 off 27 balls, as Australia declared on 241-2.

Warner, who had hit a century before lunch on the first day, opened with Usman Khawaja (79 not out), after fellow first-innings centurion Matt Renshaw was withdrawn from the remainder of the Test because of concussion.

The 20-year-old - whose 184 was his maiden Test century - had left the field after complaining of a headache, following a blow to the helmet while fielding at short leg on day three.

Captain Steve Smith pitched in with 59 from 43 balls as some rapid runs set up Australia's declaration.

Azhar Ali (11 not out) was joined by nightwatchman Yasir Shah after Sharjeel's belligerent knock, which featured six fours and a six from 38 balls, came to an end, but Pakistan, who trail 2-0 in the series, face having to bat through the final day to save the Test.