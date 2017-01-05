Liam Dawson: Hampshire all-rounder eyes England one-day spot during India series

Liam Dawson struck an unbeaten 66 on his Test debut in Chennai in December

Hampshire all-rounder Liam Dawson hopes he can play his way into England's white-ball plans for the year during their one-day series in India.

Dawson has left for India with the England squad for a series of three ODIs and three T20 internationals.

The 26-year-old is looking to build on his Test debut against the same opposition in Chennai in December.

"There are a lot of opportunities coming up for players to get into this England one-day squad," Dawson said.

The slow left-armer has played just two limited-over internationals, but was part of England's squads for the World T20 in India and one-day series in Bangladesh in 2016.

"England have got a big couple of years coming up in white ball cricket," he told BBC Radio Solent.

"That's why we're playing so much, with this series in India before one in the Caribbean and a home Champions Trophy in the summer.

"I'd love to be involved then, but there's a lot of domestic cricket before that as well.

"The way I've played in white ball cricket over the last couple of years has generally gone very well, and hopefully I can continue that form if given a chance in India.

"People will say Moeen Ali is my direct competition, but Mo has done an exceptional job for England in recent years. All I can do is keep impressing in the nets and wait for my chance."