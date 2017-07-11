Bangladesh in South Africa 2017

Bangladesh's Nasir Hossain with South Africa's Dane Vilas and Hashim Amla

September

21-23 v SA Invitation XI, Benoni (09:00 BST)

28-2 Oct 1st Test, Potchefstroom (09:00 BST)

October

6-10 2nd Test, Bloemfontein (09:00 BST)

12 v SA Invitation XI, Bloemfontein (09:00 BST)

15 1st ODI, Kimberley (09:00 BST)

18 2nd ODI, Paarl (09:00 BST)

22 3rd ODI, East London (09:00 BST)

26 1st Twenty20 international, Bloemfontein (d/n) (17:00 BST)

29 2nd Twenty20 international, Potchefstroom (14:30 BST)

Fixtures and start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made.

Find out more

Top Stories

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing rugby outside

Rugbytots - Oxted
Rugbytot running with the ball.

Rugbytots SE Cheshire and Staffordshire Moorlands

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired