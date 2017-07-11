Bangladesh in South Africa 2017

September

21-23 v SA Invitation XI, Benoni (09:00 BST)

28-2 Oct 1st Test, Potchefstroom (09:00 BST)

October

6-10 2nd Test, Bloemfontein (09:00 BST)

12 v SA Invitation XI, Bloemfontein (09:00 BST)

15 1st ODI, Kimberley (09:00 BST)

18 2nd ODI, Paarl (09:00 BST)

22 3rd ODI, East London (09:00 BST)

26 1st Twenty20 international, Bloemfontein (d/n) (17:00 BST)

29 2nd Twenty20 international, Potchefstroom (14:30 BST)

Fixtures and start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made.