Australia v Pakistan: Younus Khan scores century but hosts remain on top
|Third Test, Sydney (day three):
|Australia 538-8 dec: Renshaw 184, Warner 113, Handscomb 110
|Pakistan 271-8 (95 overs): Younus 136* Azhar 71 Lyon 3-98
|Scorecard
Pakistan's Younus Khan hit an unbeaten century but Australia continued to dominate the third Test on a rain-affected day three in Sydney.
Starting the day on 126-2, Pakistan reached 152 before Azhar Ali was run-out by Mitchell Starc for 71.
Nathan Lyon then took three wickets while 39-year-old Younus (136 not out) scored his 34th Test hundred to take his side to 271-8 at the close.
Pakistan still trail by 267, needing 68 more runs to avoid the follow-on.
Rain delayed the start of play by more than three hours at the Sydney Cricket Ground, with only 54 overs bowled as a result.
Younus' maiden century in Australia means he becomes the first player to score a hundred in all 11 nations that have hosted Test matches.
Australia batsman Matt Renshaw - who scored his first Test century on day one - left the field after complaining of a headache following a blow to the helmet when fielding at short leg. Wicketkeeper Matthew Wade also left the field because of illness with Peter Handscomb taking the gloves.