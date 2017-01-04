MS Dhoni resigns as India one-day captain ahead of England series

MS Dhoni has scored more than 9,000 ODI runs in 283 matches

MS Dhoni has stepped down as India's limited-overs captain ahead of the ODI series against England, which begins on 15 January.

The wicketkeeper will, however, remain available for selection for the three-match series and the three subsequent Twenty20 internationals.

Dhoni, 35, had been India's limited-overs captain since September 2007.

Under his leadership, India won the 2007 World Twenty20, 2011 World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy.

Test captain Virat Kohli - ranked second in the world's ODI batting rankings - is the leading candidate to replace Dhoni.

"The Indian team has touched new heights and his achievements will remain etched forever in the annals of Indian cricket," said Rahul Johri, chief executive of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

New heights

Dhoni led his country in 199 ODIs and 72 Twenty20 internationals, also taking charge of 60 Tests between 2008 and 2014, to hold the overall record for the most international matches as captain with 331.

In terms of victories, he is the most successful captain in all three formats in Indian cricket history.

He was put in charge of the India squad for the inaugural World T20 in South Africa in 2007, leading his side to a five-wicket victory over Pakistan in the final.

It was this success which is credited with starting his country's obsession with the shortest format of the game.

Already established as a powerful middle to lower-order batsman, Dhoni developed a reputation as an adept finisher in run chases, as epitomised by his man-of-the-match performance in the 2011 World Cup final.

The captain struck 91 off 79 balls, including a six to win the game, as he guided India to a six-wicket win against Sri Lanka in front of a raucous home crowd in Mumbai.

There was further success in a dramatic five-run victory over England in the 2013 Champions Trophy final at Edgbaston, before finishing runners-up to Sri Lanka in the 2014 World T20 in Bangladesh.

Dhoni's one-day record as captain