Australia v Pakistan third Test: Peter Handscomb hits century in Sydney

Third Test, Sydney (day two): Australia 538-8 dec: Renshaw 184, Warner 113, Handscomb 110 Pakistan 126-2: Younus 64*, Azhar 58* Scorecard

Peter Handscomb became the third Australian to hit a century as the hosts continued to dominate Pakistan in the third and final Test in Sydney.

Handscomb (110) joined David Warner and Matt Renshaw in making centuries as Australia - who are seeking a series clean sweep - declared on 538-8.

Josh Hazlewood then took two wickets in five balls to leave the tourists 16-2.

Azhar Ali (58) and Younus Khan (64) helped Pakistan reach 126-2 at close of play on day two, still 412 runs behind.

Handscomb, playing in his fourth Test, had resumed on 40 with Australia 365-3 and brought up his second Test century with a single off his 194th ball.

But the 25-year-old was out in bizarre circumstances when a television review showed his bat had dislodged a bail while playing a cut shot, resulting in a rare hit-wicket dismissal.

"Any time you can make a Test hundred is always going to feel amazing. It's just been incredible," said Handscomb, who will play for Yorkshire this season.

Renshaw earlier fell short of dislodging Don Bradman as Australia's youngest double centurion, the 20-year-old left-hander playing on to his stumps for 184 in the first hour of the day.

Debutant all-rounder Hilton Cartwright (37), Matt Wade (29) and Mitch Starc, who hit two huge sixes in his 16, also departed before the declaration.

Pakistan bowlers Mohammad Amir and Yasir Shah both struggled with injuries as the visitors toiled in the field, but their coach Mickey Arthur thought the third-wicket stand had given his side a glimmer of hope.

"The resilience and character and intent that has been shown by Younus and Azhar has been a real example to the rest of the dressing room," he said.