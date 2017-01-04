Reece Topley: Hampshire and England bowler suffers further injury setback

Reece Topley played just one County Championship match for Hampshire last season

Hampshire bowler Reece Topley is to have surgery on his left shoulder after suffering an injury setback.

The 22-year-old left-armer has been out of action since fracturing his hand in April, and has since suffered from a reoccurring back injury.

Topley, who has played 10 ODIs and six T20 internationals, was due to join an England training camp in South Africa later this month.

He joined Hampshire from Essex last season but has played just once since.