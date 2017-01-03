Kyle Abbott: Hampshire not commenting on Kolpak deal for South Africa bowler

Kyle Abbott is playing his 11th Test for South Africa against Sri Lanka in Cape Town

Hampshire are refusing to comment on reports South Africa bowler Kyle Abbott may rejoin them on a long-term deal as a Kolpak registration.

The 29-year-old is currently playing for his country in their home Test series against Sri Lanka.

Abbott, who previously played as an overseas signing for Hampshire in 2014, has played 10 Tests for South Africa.

Abbott took match figures of 5-101 in South Africa's first Test win in Port Elizabeth last week.

But the right-armer found his chances limited for the national side before Dale Steyn suffered a long-term shoulder injury in the Test series against Australia in November.