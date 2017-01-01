Joe Root: England batsman to wait on birth before India ODIs

Joe Root averaged 54.80 in the five-match ODI series against Pakistan in the summer

England batsman Joe Root will not join the squad for this month's one-day series in India until after the birth of his first child.

Root's partner Carrie is due to give birth this month, with the team set to fly to India on Thursday.

The first one-day international in Pune takes place on Sunday, 15 January, followed by matches in Cuttack on 19 January and Kolkata on 22 January.

Root, 26, scored 491 runs in the recent 4-0 Test series defeat by India.

The Yorkshire player has the second best one-day international average of any England player in history, with 45.71 from 78 matches.