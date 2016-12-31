Big Bash: Sean Abbott takes best figures by Australian in competition's history

Only seven bowlers have taken more Big Bash wickets than Sean Abbott, who has 39

Sean Abbott returned the best bowling figures by an Australian in Big Bash history, but it was not enough to prevent Sydney Sixers sliding to a 48-run defeat against Adelaide Strikers.

Abbott, who bowled the ball that led to the death of Phillip Hughes in 2014, took 5-16 as the hosts posted 152-9.

The 24-year-old paceman's haul bettered Nathan Lyon's 5-23 in 2015.

However, the Sixers were subsequently bowled out for 104 - England's Sam Billings top-scoring with 40.

Abbott's figures are second on the Bash's all-time list, behind Sri Lankan Lasith Malinga's 6-7 for Melbourne in 2012.

Big Bash - Australia's Twenty20 franchise competition - is in its sixth year.

Other English representatives include Stuart Broad, Chris Jordan, Eoin Morgan, Jason Roy and Kevin Pietersen.