Big Bash: Sean Abbott takes best figures by Australian in competition's history
-
- From the section Cricket
Sean Abbott returned the best bowling figures by an Australian in Big Bash history, but it was not enough to prevent Sydney Sixers sliding to a 48-run defeat against Adelaide Strikers.
Abbott, who bowled the ball that led to the death of Phillip Hughes in 2014, took 5-16 as the hosts posted 152-9.
The 24-year-old paceman's haul bettered Nathan Lyon's 5-23 in 2015.
However, the Sixers were subsequently bowled out for 104 - England's Sam Billings top-scoring with 40.
Abbott's figures are second on the Bash's all-time list, behind Sri Lankan Lasith Malinga's 6-7 for Melbourne in 2012.
Big Bash - Australia's Twenty20 franchise competition - is in its sixth year.
Other English representatives include Stuart Broad, Chris Jordan, Eoin Morgan, Jason Roy and Kevin Pietersen.