Peter Handscomb: Yorkshire sign Australia international batsman as overseas player

Peter Handscomb has played 64 first-class matches, with a batting average of 41.37

Yorkshire have brought in Australia international batsman Peter Handscomb as their overseas signing for 2017.

The 25-year-old Victoria and Melbourne Stars player will be available to play in all three formats of the game.

He made his Test debut in November 2016 and scored 105 as Australia beat Pakistan this month.

"We are getting a guy who is on the up. He is young and wants to prove himself on the biggest stage," said Yorkshire head coach Andrew Gale.

He also scored 54 in Australia's second Test win over Pakistan.