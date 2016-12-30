South Africa v Sri Lanka: Bowlers wrap up victory in first Test

Kyle Abbott (left) took two wickets to help South Africa to their 206-run victory

First Test, Port Elizabeth (day five): South Africa 286 (Duminy 63, Herath 5-63) & 406-6 dec (Cook 117) Sri Lanka 205 (De Silva 43, Philander 5-45) & 281 (Mathews 59, Rabada 3-77) South Africa win by 206 runs Scorecard

South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 206 runs thanks to a five-wicket haul in the first 14 overs on the final day of the first Test.

Once Kyle Abbott dismissed Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews for 59 in the third over of the day in Port Elizabeth, the tone was set.

Abbott (2-38), Kagiso Rabada (3-77) and Keshav Maharaj (3-86) all played their part as they went 1-0 up in the series.

Stephen Cook's second-innings 117 had set the home side up for the win.

South Africa are on track for a third-straight series win after losing their number one ranking at the start of the year.

The second game in the three-match series starts in Cape Town on 2 January.