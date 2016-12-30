Australia: Pakistan beaten by an innings and 18 runs

Mitchell Starc helped extend Australia's record of not losing a Boxing Day Test since 2010

Second Test, Melbourne (day five): Pakistan 443-9 dec: Azhar 205* & 163 all out: Starc 4-63 Australia 624-8 dec: Smith 165*, Warner 144, Khawaja 97, Starc 84 Australia win by an innings and 18 runs Scorecard

Australia bowled Pakistan out for 163 in Melbourne to win the second Test by an innings and 18 runs on day five.

Mitchell Starc took 4-36 after captain Steve Smith hit 165 as Australia declared their first innings on 624-8.

The hosts had 68 overs to secure an unlikely victory given the amount of time lost to bad weather.

But Pakistan were reduced to 91-5 at tea and it took Australia 53.2 overs to wrap up a win that gives them an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

The third Test starts in Sydney on 3 January.