Australia v Pakistan: Steve Smith hits century on day four of second Test

Steve Smith has made centuries in three consecutive Boxing Day Tests

Second Test, Melbourne (day four): Pakistan 443-9 dec: Azhar 205* Australia 465-6: Warner 144, Smith 100*, Khawaja 97 Scorecard

Captain Steve Smith struck his 17th Test century as Australia overtook Pakistan's total on a rain-hit fourth day of the second Test in Melbourne.

Smith's unbeaten 100 from 168 balls helped Australia reach 465-6 and take a 22-run first-innings lead after lunch.

But play came to an early end because of rain just two balls after Smith, 27, brought up his fourth century of 2016.

Usman Khawaja only added two runs to his overnight 95 but Peter Handscomb made a spirited 54 alongside Smith.

With rain falling, the players went off for an early tea and play was eventually abandoned shortly before 5pm local time.

The weather looks to have ended Australia's hopes of forcing a win and wrapping up the three-match series 2-0.

Smith's remarkable stats

The innings brought up his 1,000th run in a calendar year for the third time in succession, a feat achieved by only one other Australian batsman, opener Matthew Hayden, who reached the mark in five consecutive years from 2001-05

Out of players who have batted at least five times at the MCG, only the great Don Bradman has a higher average, with 128.53 from his 17 innings versus the current captain's 114.60 from eight