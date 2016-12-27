Big Bash: Andre Russell cleared to use black and pink bat

Andre Russell was part of the West Indies team that won the World Twenty20 in April

Andre Russell has been cleared to use his black bat in Australia's Big Bash after making modifications to it.

The West Indies player used the bat, which has a black blade and pink handle, while playing for Sydney Thunder last week against the Sydney Sixers.

Cricket Australia banned it after it left black marks on the match ball.

"A clear laminate cover has been applied to the bat," explained Big Bash chief Anthony Everard.

Players can use a coloured bat in the Big Bash as long as it is the same colour as their team's primary kit colour, or black.