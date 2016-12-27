Australia v Pakistan: Azhar Ali's 139 frustrates hosts in rain-hit second Test

Azhar Ali batted through the entire first session with Asad Shafiq

Second Test, Melbourne (day two): Pakistan 310-6: Azhar 139*, Shafiq 50, Bird 3-91, Hazlewood 2-33 Australia: Yet to bat Scorecard

Opening batsman Azhar Ali scored an unbeaten century to lead Pakistan to 310 for six on a rain-interrupted second day of the second Test against Australia on Tuesday.

Azhar was 139 not out with Mohammad Amir on 28 as rain cut short the action at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

After 39 overs were lost on the opening day, the weather wiped out the entire middle session on Tuesday.

Australia's bowlers could manage only two wickets on day two.

Resuming on 142-4, Pakistan were 232-4 for four at lunch before Australia finally broke through with the new ball after play resumed.

Asad Shafiq was caught in the slips by captain Steve Smith off Jackson Bird moments after bringing up his 50.

Josh Hazlewood soon had wicketkeeper Sarfraz Ahmed caught by Matt Renshaw in the slips for 10.

More rain is forecast on Wednesday and Thursday in Melbourne, making a draw the most likely result.

Australia lead the three-Test series 1-0.