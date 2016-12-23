Stuart Broad: Nottinghamshire extend England paceman's contract

Stuart Broad played for Nottinghamshire at this year's T20 Finals Day

England fast bowler Stuart Broad has signed a new three-year contract with his county side Nottinghamshire.

The 30-year old has been at Notts since 2008, but his England commitments mean he has made only 22 first-class appearances for the county.

Director of cricket Mick Newell said: "When he comes back to Notts, he shows the same intensity in how he practices and prepares as he does for England.

"The discipline he shows is something we want our young players to learn."

Broad, who remains centrally contracted by England, has been a mainstay of the Test team since 2008, making 102 appearances, as well as featuring in 121 one-day internationals and 56 Twenty20 international games.

His tally of 368 Test wickets puts him third on England's all-time list behind Sir Ian Botham and James Anderson.

Broad has been involved in four Ashes victories, won the ICC World Twenty20 in 2010, and taken two Test hat-tricks.

"He's still very driven. He's going to play for at least a few more years and his experience and skill will continue to influence matches," added Newell.