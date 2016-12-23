BBC Sport - James Taylor: Ex-England batsman on the heart condition that ended his career
'It made me realise I'm not invincible'
- From the section Cricket
Former England and Nottinghamshire batsman James Taylor says realising he was not invincible after the discovery of the heart condition that ended his cricket career was one of his toughest moments.
