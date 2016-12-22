Aaron Finch: Surrey re-sign Australia opener for T20 Blast

Aaron Finch is currently playing for Melbourne Renegades in Australia's Big Bash League

Surrey have re-signed Australia opening batsman Aaron Finch for next summer's T20 Blast.

The 30-year-old scored 259 runs in six appearances for the Oval side in 2016, including three half-centuries.

Finch will be available for the whole competition and will feature in first-class cricket when Kumar Sangakkara plays in the Caribbean Premier League.

"Aaron remains one of the most destructive batsman in world cricket," director of cricket Alec Stewart said.

Finch, who is currently representing Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash League in Australia, also played four County Championship matches for Surrey last season.

He made 292 runs at an average of 48.66 in first-class cricket, hitting one century and two fifties.

The Victoria-born right-hander has played 77 one-day internationals and 28 T20 games for Australia.